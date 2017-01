Trenton High School announced its Students of the Quarter for the second quarter.

The students’ named Students of the Quarter are Freshman Madison Cutsinger, Sophomore Lawrence Link, Junior Tanner Franklin, and Senior Tessa Schlatter.

Trenton High School faculty chose these students based on their citizenship, leadership, participation, and academics.

Students may only receive the Student of the Quarter honor once during their high school career.

