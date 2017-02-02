THS Alumni Association to hold annual meeting

The Trenton High School Alumni Association will hold its annual planning meeting at Royal Inn Pizza the afternoon of February 12 at 1:30.

Class mailing lists will be distributed at the meeting.

All classes are invited and encouraged to assist with hosting special events for the Labor Day weekend celebration.

Class members from the classes of 1967 and 1992 are especially encouraged to attend as they will be honored in the Labor Day honors.

Call Steve Maxey at 660-359-7244 if you have questions about the meeting or the planning for the alumni weekend.

