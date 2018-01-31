THS Alumni Association to hold annual meeting

The Trenton High School Alumni Association will hold its annual planning meeting next month.

The meeting will be at Royal Inn Pizza in Trenton the afternoon of February 11th at 1:30.

Class mailing lists will be distributed for those who have not yet received them in advanced preparation for the annual alumni mailing and all classes are invited to participate. Members from the special honor classes of 1968 and 1993 are especially encouraged to attend.

Questions should be directed to THS Alumni Association members Doctor John Holcomb or Steve Maxey.

Like this: Like Loading...