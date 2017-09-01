THS Alumni activities this weekend in Trenton

North Central Missouri College Foundation sponsors a golf tournament today at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton.

There are two tee times for the participants. The college reports that a few of the students are expected to be there to talk how college scholarships are benefiting them.

Trenton high school alumni reunion gets underway tonight with the all alumni mixer at the Riverside Country Club. The THS class of 1963 is listed as the host beginning at 6 o’clock. This event is described as an opportunity for alums from many classes to visit with each other. A cash bar will be available. Light snacks are to be provided at no charge. Chumbley’s Bar and Grill on West 8th Street in Trenton will feature the band, One Horse Town, tonight from 9 pm to 1 am.

Saturday morning, the all alumni open and registration is from 9 o’clock to 12 noon in the high school commons. The THS class of 1968 is the host. THS tennis courts will be the site for a free fundamental tennis clinic at 9 am. At 10 am, intermediate to advanced round robin tennis matches are scheduled. The alumni dance at 9 o’clock Saturday night is at Black Silo Winery in east Trenton with the band Centerline. At Chumbley’s Bar and Grill in downtown Trenton, DJ Kenny Lee will play music and have karaoke starting at 8:30 pm.

The Trenton reunion wraps up Sunday with a brunch, 10 to 1 o’clock, in the Trenton high school commons.

