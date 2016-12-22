Three-State Beef Conference to be held at Albany

The University of Missouri Hundley-Whaley Learning Discovery center at Albany is among the sites for a three-state beef conference next month.

The programs are sponsored by University of Missouri Extension, Iowa State Extension and Outreach, and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Extension.

The program at Albany is the evening of January 11with registration at 5:30 and dinner at 6:45.

Doctor Patrick Gunn of Iowa State University will speak at 6 o’clock on the topic Cows in Need of a Career Change: Culling Strategies to Maximize Returns.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Chris Clark of Iowa State University Extension is to speak at 7:30 about managing common forage toxicity issues of beef cattle.

DVM Craig Payne of the University of Missouri speaks at 8:15 on developing a herd health program.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register by January 6 by contacting Shawn Deering at the Unversity of Missouri extension at Albany. The registration fee is $25 and includes a meal and a copy of the conference proceedings. Calling or emailing reservations helps with meal plans, and to keep costs down.

The program also is being held at Creston, Iowa January 10th and Beatrice, Nebraska January 12th.

The Three-State Beef Conference is designed to give beef cattle producers and others in the beef industry in Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska a regular update on cow-calf and stock topics.

You can get the registration form, and view contact information for all conference locations by clicking HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...