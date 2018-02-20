Three separate accidents cause injuries in Harrison County

The Highway Patrol reports three individuals sustained injuries in three separate accidents in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

Fifty-year-old Lori Croley of Trenton traveled west on Route H three miles west of Gilman City when her vehicle crossed the center of the road and ran off the south side. Then the vehicle overturned before coming to rest on its wheels, and it was totaled.

An ambulance transported Croley to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with what the Patrol called moderate injuries.

The Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

In another accident, the Highway Patrol reports 26-year-old Kayla Ramey of Bethany traveled east on U. S. 136 four miles west of Bethany when she lost control on the ice-covered road.

Her car slid off the north side of the road before striking a mailbox and an embankment. The car then became airborne, struck the ground, rolled one time, and struck a fence before coming to rest on its top on the north side of the road. The vehicle was totaled.

An ambulance transported Ramey to Harrison County Community Hospital with what the Patrol called serious injuries. She was then transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.

The Patrol reports Ramey wore a seat belt at the time of the accident. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Bethany Police Department assisted.

The Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Darius Sturdivant of South Holland, Illinois traveled north on Interstate 35 four miles north of Bethany when his vehicle ran off the east side of the road.

Sturdivant reportedly overcorrected, and the vehicle returned to the road before running off the east side again. Then the vehicle went down an embankment, struck a ditch, and overturned, totaling it.

An ambulance transported Sturdivant’s passenger, 23-year-old Edward Duie, to the Harrison County Hospital with what the Patrol called moderate injuries.

The Patrol reports Sturdivant did not receive any injuries and wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Duie did not.

Like this: Like Loading...