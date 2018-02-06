Three injured in crash on Highway 11 that demolishes vehicles

Three people were injured, two of them from Marceline, in an accident Monday afternoon on Highway 11 in Chariton County with all three taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The highway patrol reports a pickup driven by 88-year-old Robert Bolzendahl of Triplett was northbound when it went out of control on the icy highway, crossed into the path of a southbound van carrying a Marceline woman and child. After impact, both vehicles traveled off Highway 11 and were demolished. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 33-year-old Jessica Foster and minor for five-year-old Kadie Foster – both of Marceline. Minor injuries were also noted for Bolzendahl.

All occupants were using safety devices when the accident happened at 3:50 Monday.

