Three injured in crash east of Blythdale

Three were injured early Tuesday when according to the highway patrol, the driver of a car swerved to miss a deer and the vehicle ran off a Harrison County lettered route, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The 1 o’clock accident happened four miles east of Blythedale and the accident report noted none of the three occupants was using a seat belt.

The highway patrol reported the driver was 17-year-old Shalle Randolph of Des Moines, Iowa. She and a passenger, 17-year-old Jonathan Sullivan of Cainsville, received minor injuries. Another passenger, 21-year-old Robert Sullivan of Des Moines, received serious injuries. All three were taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The accident report notes the car had been westbound on Route N, at 307th Avenue in Harrison County and was demolished in the wreck.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

