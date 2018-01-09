Three in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

A Jamesport woman is facing three felony charges in Grundy County following her arrest by the Trenton Police Department.

18-year-old Breanna Clevenger has been charged with possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bond is $25,000 cash pending her appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Court information accuses Ms. Clevenger on January 4th of creating a substantial risk to a child by allegedly possessing meth as well as paraphernalia identified as a hypodermic syringe and an elastic band / medical blood draw tourniquet with the intent of introducing a controlled substance into the body.

30-year-old Samuel Adams of Trenton was arrested in Caldwell County on a capias warrant issued in Grundy County. Adams is accused of a probation violation on an original charge of felony assault in which a vehicle he was driving in 2014 struck another car resulting in injury. Probation was suspended until further order of the court.

22-year-old Clyde Foster of Trenton was taken into custody in Grundy County on a warrant issued by the division of probation and parole. His original charge in 2015 was distribution or delivery of a controlled substance, not more than five grams of marijuana. Bonds for both Adams and Foster are 15 thousand dollars cash for each pending hearings Thursday, Jan 11th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...