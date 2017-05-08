Three hurt in rural Livingston County crash

Chillicothe and Breckenridge residents were hurt Sunday morning in a collision at an intersection just west of Mooresville.

The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 28-year-old Sasha Klein of Chillicothe, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The patrol reports a passenger in a car, 45-year-old Francis Mason of Breckenridge also was transported to Hedrick Medical Center with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year old Sarah Mason of Breckenridge, Was taken to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened at Livingston County Roads 408 and 405 the car was westbound on road 408 and the SUV northbound on 405. The SUV, driven by Ms. Klein, failed to yield the car hit the passenger side of the SUV.

Damage was listed as extensive to the car and moderate to the SUV.

The two drivers, Sasha Klein and Sarah Mason, were wearing safety devices, however, passenger Francis Mason was not using a seatbelt.

Like this: Like Loading...