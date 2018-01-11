Three face judge in Grundy County Circuit Court

A Trenton man, Jonathon Allen McAtee, has been placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge while appearing in the Associate Division of circuit court.

The charge was amended by the prosecutor to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for an incident from November 29th of 2016. McAtee was sentenced to six months in jail. The court then suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on probation for one year. He’s also to pay $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund.

A charge against Matthew Scott Kangas of Trenton was amended by the prosecutor to misdemeanor assault for a November 26th incident. Kangas was sentenced to 44 days in jail and given credit for time served and released from custody. He also was assessed $100 to be paid to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund.

On another plea agreement filed with the court, Benjamin Dale Williams Junior of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of peace disturbance stemming from an incident October 13th of 2016. Another charge was dismissed by the state and Williams was sentenced to 14 days in jail. Credit was given for time served and he was released.

Plea agreements were involved in each of the cases and court costs were assessed against the defendants.

