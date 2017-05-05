Thompson House topic at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Gary and Ellen Dolan talked about the restoration of the Thompson House at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday.

They reported that the house is near completion, but about $25,000 is needed for the project to be finished.

The Friends of the Thompson House have worked to restore the house located on the west side of Crowder State Park.

Colonel William Preston Thompson, the first settler in Grundy County, built the house.

The Dolans said the area receives many visitors, and they would like to see the number increase.

Ellen Dolan noted that the Thompson family’s ancestry is connected to many people in the country’s history.

