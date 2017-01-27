Third person to stand trial in assault of Somali woman

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A third person has been ordered to stand trial in the assault of a 19-year-old Somali woman at a southwest Missouri ballpark.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2ju9hS4 ) reports that 44-year-old Deanne Rodarmel was bound over for trial Wednesday on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The Somali woman said Rodarmel was part of a group of five people that forced her to stop her vehicle in October as she was returning to work at the Tyson Foods plant in Noel after a break. She said the group used racial slurs and that three women, including Rodarmel, began hitting her.

Two others were previously bound over for trial. The Somali woman testified previously that one of them hit her and the other shot a handgun in her general direction.

