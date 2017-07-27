Third District State Representative Nate Walker announces town hall meeting

A town hall meeting to discuss transportation funding will be held at the Adair County Annex in Kirksville next week.

Third District State Representative Nate Walker encourages anyone from the listening area to attend the town hall meeting August 1 from 8 to 10 o’clock in the morning.

He adds that unless the governor calls special session about transportation funding, the issues will be addressed during the 99th General Assembly starting in January.

Anyone with questions may contact Walker at 573-751-3647 or at [email protected]

Walker serves Sullivan, Putnam, Mercer, and part of Adair counties.

