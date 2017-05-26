Things to do this weekend in Chillicothe and Milan

Activities tonight at Milan include a carnival, steak supper, and a truck and tractor pull. They are part of the Old Timers Reunion being held this weekend.

Jones and Company Carnival is located at the new Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds operating from 6 until 10 o’clock tonight.

The Elks Lodge offers a rib eye steak dinner beginning at 6 o’clock. The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pull – called the Show-Me Shoot Out – has been canceled tonight due to early morning rain. Organizers tell us the track is simply too wet. Many more events are scheduled at Milan through Monday, Memorial Day.

At Chillicothe’s Litton Agri-Center tonight, it will be the first night of professional bull riding.

The competition, which also continues tomorrow night, has been organized by Riding For Our Veterans.

There’s mutton busting for the kids beginning with a registration at 5:30 and that event starts at 6 o’clock. The main event, bull riding, begins at 7 o’clock.

Veterans in attendance will be honored both nights with 25% of the proceeds to be donated to the building fund for the Chillicothe American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

