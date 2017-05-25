There’s something for everyone at Chillicothe’s Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival

The Fifth Annual Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival will be June 15th through 18th.

The festival kicks off June 15th with a free concert at Silver Moon Plaza in downtown Chillicothe.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou Vandeventer explains that two bands will perform that evening starting at 6:30.

Kirk and Mary Lee will perform first, and the Finley River Boys will follow.

They will kick off an open jam, which will allow anyone who plays or sings bluegrass to participate.

Vandeventer says June 16th’s festivities will start with a welcome from Mayor Chuck Haney at 12:45 in the afternoon.

She notes that the Finley River Boys, Poa Annua, Lonesome Road, Rural Roots, Volume Five will perform that afternoon and then again in the evening after a dinner break.

June 17th’s activities also start at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Vandeventer says Poa Annua, Rural Roots, Lonesome Road, Volume Five, and Flatt Lonesome will perform that afternoon and evening.

Vandeventer says three of the bands will perform during the farmers market that Saturday morning.

Lonesome Road, Rural Roots, and Poa Annua for 20 minutes each in the area.

Vandeventer notes that the vendors are excited about having the bluegrass music played.

Events will also be held Sunday morning, including a biscuits and gravy breakfast at 8 o’clock in the morning and a church service at 8:30 with Gene Reasoner as master of ceremonies.

Vandeventer says the Litton Agri Campus is the perfect venue for the festival as it is covered, and it has cement floors. If temperatures get into the 90s, the roof can be watered to cool down the venue.

Vandeventer adds that Hy-Vee will host an all-you-can-eat Hickory House Barbeque that Saturday evening.

She says daytime concessions will be provided by Uprooted Kitchen and Grand River Community Chorus with walking tacos.

There will also be a vendor selling coffee and homemade donuts.

A two-day pass is $35 for adults and $20 for students 13 through college. A one-day pass is $20 for adults and $10 for students 13 through college. Children 12 and younger are free.

Gates will open at 8 o’clock in the morning June 16th through 18th.

Vandeventer says camping reservations are available until June 1st.

Reservations can be made by calling the Arts Council office at 660-646-1173.

After June 1st, Vandeventer shares that everything will be first come, first serve at the campground.

More information about the festival can be online HERE.

