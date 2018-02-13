Trenton Park Department accepting applications, City of Trenton accepting bids

The City of Trenton is accepting sealed bids for mowing city-owned lots in Trenton with a list of properties available at the Trenton City Hall.

Bids should include proof of insurance and be returned to City Hall by the afternoon of March 1st at 3 o’clock.

The Trenton Park Department is accepting applications for seasonal park maintenance as well as lifeguards and an assistant pool manager for the summer.

Applications may be picked up at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon and applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Like this: Like Loading...