Spickard Fire Protection District responds to flue fire

The Spickard Fire Protection District Monday night responded to a flue fire at a home about one mile east of Spickard.

Training Officer for the department, Jesse Richmond, reported there was no damage to the home or the stove. He noted the fire apparently got too hot causing alarm for the occupants of the Hershberger residence. It also was very windy at the time.

Richmond praised the occupants for using baking soda to suffocate the fire until crews could arrive at the scene.

Richmond also expressed appreciation to Grundy County Rural Fire Protection for responding to the scene with an infrared camera to check for any hot spots.

The Spickard Firefighters had seven respond and were at the scene approximately 30 minutes.

