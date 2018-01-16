North Central Missouri Business Facilitation group to hold annual meeting

The annual meeting is late next month for the North Central Missouri Business Facilitation.

The second annual meeting is scheduled February 28th at 6 o’clock that evening. It’s to be held at the Morrell Ranch and Resort located on Nickel Avenue near Gallatin.

Dinner reservations are to be submitted to the business facilitation director, Stephanie Williams at 816 617 6144 or by email at [email protected].

The north-central Missouri organization provides assistance to businesses in six area counties: Grundy, Davies, Harrison, Caldwell, Clinton, and DeKalb.

The organization is available for individuals and groups which are described as having an entrepreneurial spirit and vision but could use some guidance in all stages of business development. A resource team of business owners, community leaders, volunteers, retirees, and others work together in a secure and anonymous manner during all phases from start-up, through growth cycles, secession, and retirement planning.

Services are offered free of charge as members promote economic development and sustainability in north central and northwest Missouri.

More information is available on the website www.ncmbf.org

Like this: Like Loading...