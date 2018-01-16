Fourth candidate files for Trenton City Council

A fourth candidate has filed for the Trenton City Council’s April 3rd election.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports Tom Stickler filed Tuesday morning for the Second Ward council member position. Current second ward council member Brad Chumbley filed for re-election Friday.

Third Ward council member David Mlika and Fourth Ward council member Larry Crawford also filed for re-election earlier in the filing period.

The election is for one council member from each of the city’s four wards. Today is the last day for candidates to file at the city clerk’s office at the Trenton City Hall.

City Hall will be open until 5 o’clock Tuesday evening.

