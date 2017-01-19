The cost of mailing a letter is going up

The U.S. Postal Service will implement new postage rates for several mailing and shipping products effective Sunday, January 22.
- First Class Mail Letters (1 oz.) rates will increase from 47 cents to 49 cents when purchased at the Post Office. Each additional ounce will cost 21 cents.
- The discounted “Metered Mail” category for First Class Mail Letters (1 oz.), which includes online postage providers and postage meters, will decrease from one-half of a cent (.465 to .46). Each additional ounce costs 21 cents.
- First Class Mail Flats (1 oz.) will increase from 94 to 98 cents. Each additional ounce will cost 21 cents
- Postcard rates will remain the same at 34 cents