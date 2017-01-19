The cost of mailing a letter is going up

First Class Mail Letters (1 oz.) rates will increase from 47 cents to 49 cents when purchased at the Post Office. Each additional ounce will cost 21 cents.

The discounted “Metered Mail” category for First Class Mail Letters (1 oz.), which includes online postage providers and postage meters, will decrease

from one-half of a cent (.465 to .46). Each additional ounce costs 21 cents.