Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Econo Lodge

Chillicothe firefighters responded to Econo Lodge and Suites at 1020 Washington Street in southern Chillicothe early Sunday after receiving a call of a possible electrical fire at the motel.

Fire chief Darrell Wright said there were no signs of fire or smoke and that a water line broke in a room above the laundry area, and was leaking around and near electrical equipment. There was steam from the water line in the ceiling area of the laundry room.

Maintenance personnel at the motel had shut off the water line prior to firefighters arrival.

