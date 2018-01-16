Chillicothe Fire Department receives donation to purchase grain rescue kit

The Chillicothe Fire Department received a monetary donation from a Livingston County farm family to purchase a grain rescue kit.
Fire Chief Darrell Wright says the family saw a need for Livingston County and the surrounding area to have a grain rescue kit and made a $3,100 donation in memory of a farmer who died.
Wright reports the kit will provide the equipment needed to rescue a trapped farmer, grain industry worker, or anyone who could possibly find themselves in a grain entrapment. The kit goes around the person trapped to stabilize the grain, the grain is removed from inside the rescue wall, and the person is then pulled out.