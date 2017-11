The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton will hold its 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Meal today.

People can come to the church starting at 11 o’clock this morning with serving to begin at noon.

The free meal includes turkey, dressing, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, and hot rolls as well as various salads, vegetables, and desserts.

Reservations are not needed to attend the dinner at the church.

Call the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church at 660-789-2236 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...