Texas man injured in crash on I-35

A Texas man was injured last night in an Interstate 35 accident at Eagleville.

The highway patrol reports 20-year-old Juan Strong of Brownsville, Texas was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

Strong was driving northbound when his SUV traveled off the road and struck a highway sign. The driver over corrected causing the vehicle to skid across both northbound lanes and into the median. The SUV then entered the southbound lanes where the driver over corrected causing the vehicle to skid through the median back, then cross both northbound lanes. It then went off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, went over the embankment, and struck a ditch.

Extensive damage was listed to the SUV and the driver was not using a seat belt.

Like this: Like Loading...