Texas man hurt in rollover crash in Daviess County near Winston

A single vehicle I-35 accident last night in Daviess County, involving multiple rollovers, injured a man from Farmersville, Texas.

The highway patrol said 44-year-old Christopher Russman was taken by an ambulance to the Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol reports the car was southbound on I-35 when it traveled off the east side of the highway, into the grass median, began to skid, rotated 90 degrees on its wheels and continued skidding before it overturned approximately five times coming to rest on the driver’s side in the median.

The accident west of Winston after 10 o’clock Wednesday night demolished the car.

The Texas resident was using a seat belt.

