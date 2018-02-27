Texas man arrested in Grundy County for non-support

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Texas man Tuesday, February 27, 2018, for non-support.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason Christopher Neff of Pottsboro, Texas faces two charges of felony non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under a support order.

Neff posted bonds totaling $11,000 and is scheduled to appear in Grundy County Associate Circuit Court March 13th.

Court documents accuse Neff of failing to provide adequate support for his minor child for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support with a total arrearage of $24,813.80 as of March 31st, 2017.

