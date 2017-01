The highway patrol reports the arrest of a San Antonio, Texas man.

29-year old Matthew Burrels was arrested in Harrison County Sunday morning and accused of following too closely, Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and Misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burrels was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center at Bethany.

