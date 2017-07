The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man on an out-of-state warrant in Daviess County Thursday afternoon.

Forty-nine-year-old Clarence Williams was arrested for a Shelby County, Tennessee warrant for felony rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

The Patrol also accused him of not having a valid operator’s license.

Williams was transported to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...