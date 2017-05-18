Ten students complete Youth Leadership Trenton program

Ten students completed the Youth Leadership Trenton program this year.

Students received certificates at a graduation ceremony at the Ketchum Community Center Wednesday night.

Each student spoke about what they learned during the program, what they enjoyed most, and what challenged them most.

Students completing the program include Arianna Overton, River Reiter, Sydney Evans, Kasie Otto, Trinnity Gaunt, Carson Burchett, Samantha Mihalovich, Carly Taul, Tanner Franklin, and Mary McNabb.

The Professional Leaders Uniting Grundy County plans to make the Youth Leadership Trenton an annual program.

