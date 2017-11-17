Teen loses battle with big rig at intersection east of Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron teen sustained minor injuries when her car collided with a tractor-trailer truck two miles east of Cameron Thursday afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Johnson traveled west on Barwick Drive and entered the intersection with Sale Barn Road about the same time as the tractor-trailer driven by 50-year-old Harold Henry of Hamilton, who traveled north on Sale Barn Road. Johnson’s car struck the rear of Henry’s truck, causing moderate damage to her car and minor damage to the truck. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the intersection.

An ambulance transported Johnson to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports she did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Henry did.

