Teen injured in crash on Southeast Tait Park Drive east of Braymer

A Teenage girl from Braymer was injured Sunday when the car she was driving went off a road one-half mile east of Braymer.

The teen, 17-year-old Margaret Phillips, received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The state patrol reports the car was westbound on Southeast Tait Park Drive when it swerved to avoid striking an animal. Then the car went off the south side of the road and struck a culvert at a field entrance.

The report notes extensive damage for the car and that Miss Phillips was using a seat belt in the 12:30 Sunday afternoon accident.

