Teen hurt in crash near King City

An accident two miles east of King City injured 13-year-old Skylar Bashor who was a passenger in an SUV driven by her mother, 37-year-old Heather Bashor of King City.

The girl received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Cafe of St. Joseph. The driver wasn’t injured.

The highway patrol reports it was just before 8 am Tuesday when the westbound vehicle traveled off Pleasant Road, struck an embankment, and overturned coming to rest upright on the road.

Damage was extensive and both occupants were using safety equipment.

