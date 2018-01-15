Teen demolishes vehicle in crash near Stewartsville

A St. Joseph resident was hurt early Sunday when the car he was driving traveled into the median of Highway 36 near Stewartsville, demolishing the vehicle.

The highway patrol reports 18-year old Dalton Area of St. Joseph was treated for minor injuries at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The accident happened one mile east of Stewartsville when Area lost control of the eastbound car, which traveled into the median, hit a crossover, became airborne, hit the median a second time, and came to rest on its wheels. Area was wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol said he was accused of not having a valid operator’s license and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.

