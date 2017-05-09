Teen arrives at prom in coffin carried by hearse

(UPI) — A New Jersey teenager knocked ’em dead at her prom by arriving at the dance in a coffin carried in the back of a hearse.

A video of 17-year-old Megan Flaherty’s arrival at Pennsauken High School’s junior prom Saturday shows Dennis McGee, a funeral director and family friend, and the teen’s prom date unloading the coffin from the back of a hearse so Flaherty could step out.

“I like being different,” Flaherty told NJ.com.

She said her entrance one-upped her brother, who previously arrived at prom in a hearse, but didn’t make use of a coffin.

Flaherty said she plans to enter Mercer County Community College’s funeral service program after graduating high school.

“She just really took to it,” said her mother, Susan Flaherty. “She thought it was an honorable thing and an honorable way to make a living.”

A Florida teen didn’t make quite as extravagant an entrance to prom, but her photos quickly went viral due to the matching dress she made for her dog out of the leftover fabric from her own gown.

