Suspect who jumped into river, Brian Vincent Bowman, sighted in Chillicothe

Charges have been filed in Livingston County against the alleged driver of a car being pursued, from which a fugitive exited and jumped into the Grand River near Chillicothe Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Steve Cox said the female driver arrested at the scene was 40-year-old Wanita J. Bowman of 417 Dickinson at Chillicothe. Her charges include alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony.

Following arraignment this morning in the Associate Division of Livingston County circuit court, Wanita Bowman was remanded to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bond. Her next court appearance is May 10th at Chillicothe.

In a news release this morning, Sheriff Cox said an additional search of the area did not reveal any further evidence or sightings of the suspect who jumped from a bridge into the Grand River on Saturday.

The Grand River is ¾ bank full and it may be some time before any additional water search can take place. He noted the Missouri Highway Patrol officer is not available for underwater sonar use on the Grand River as he was sent to southwest Missouri to assist with multiple water rescues there.

Emergency responders from multiple departments spent over five hours in the unsuccessful search Saturday afternoon and evening trying to locate the suspect who made his escape when he jumped from the Grand River bridge.

In a new release this afternoon, law enforcement in Chillicothe says their investigation now leads them to believe the man who jumped into the Grand River has been identified as 41-year-old Brian Vincent Bowman of Brookfield and that the investigation has since revealed a credible sighting of Bowman in Chillicothe.

Bowman is wanted on Livingston County felony arrest warrant from January 2016 for alleged felony resisting arrest. Officers from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Police, and Missouri State Highway Patrol surrounded a residence in Chillicothe and ultimately searched the home but did not locate Bowman.

Investigation suggests Bowman is hiding in the Chillicothe/Brookfield area and that he may also try presenting himself as a Hispanic man.

Bowman is considered a dangerous person and anyone who assists Bowman may face serious felony charge or charges.

Do not approach Bowman but instead call your nearest law enforcement agency if you have information or 911.

