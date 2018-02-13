Suspect allegedly involved in December hit and run of pedestrian taken into custody

Chillicothe Police took a suspect into custody Monday who was allegedly involved with a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian in December.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports initial investigation at the scene the morning of December 28th showed a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. He says detectives with the police department followed up on information received about a possible suspect vehicle and suspects and identified the suspect vehicle as a dark blue Kia Optima.

Detectives spoke to the owner and were able to then identify the driver and occupant of the vehicle at the time of the hit and run.

Maples reports officers attempted unrelated warrant service on the passenger of the vehicle, but he fled and led the officers on a two-county vehicle pursuit involving the Chillicothe and Trenton police departments, the Livingston and Grundy county sheriffs offices, and the Highway Patrol. He notes the passenger of the suspect vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Levi Elias Terrell who was taken into custody without incident after leading officers on a pursuit.

Terrell provided information leading to the identity of the driver who was identified as 19-year-old Jordan Daniel Wells. Maples says detectives and officers took Wells into custody Monday night without incident, and Wells provided information regarding the hit and run.

Maples reports that officers are continuing to investigate the involvement of others who may have been told of the accident and assisted in concealing the crime. He says the Chillicothe Police Department will work with Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren throughout the process and provide justice to the seriously injured victim.

