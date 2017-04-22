Sunnyview Nursing Home board reviews employee health insurance

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors reviewed employee health insurance quotes at its meeting Tuesday.

A special meeting will be held in the conference room of the Administrator’s office of Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Wednesday morning April 26 at 9:30.

Board members were appointed and elected with Jim Cox as chairman; Brigette Bunnell, vice chairman; Barbara Cox, secretary/treasurer; and District Attorney Tara Walker as assistant secretary/treasurer.

The board heard information about the Sunnyview Foundation’s craft fair to be held at the Assembly of God Church June 17.

The Foundation is seeking vendors and anyone interested should contact Administrator Donita Youtsey at Sunnyview for more information.

Staff and residents will celebrate Nursing Home Week May 15 through 19.

There will be an opening ceremony with a balloon release and Amish donuts the morning of May 15 at 10 o’clock.

