Sunnyview Employee of the Month is Dave Stark

Sunnyview Foundation Inc. announced the employee of the month from resident and family nominations. The employee of the month of November is Dave Stark.

Dave has been an employee with Sunnyview since September works as an Aid. Dave received an employee of the month parking spot and a $25.00 check from the foundation.

The Sunnyview Foundation is continuing their work on raising funds for additional landscaping for the residents.

Sunnyview Foundation is selling Christmas lights and ornaments in honor of or in memory of a loved one to be placed on the tree. They are requesting a minimum $5.00 donation for a light.

Sunnyview Foundation, Inc. will next meet on November 29th at 5:00 PM in the conference room at Sunnyview Nursing Home.

