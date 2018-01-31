Sunnyview announces employee of the month

Sunnyview Foundation Inc. announced the employee of the month from resident and family nominations. The employee of the month for January is Rebecca Calivere. Rebecca has been an employee with Sunnyview since July 2015 she is a Certified Nurses Aid. She received an employee of the month parking spot and a $25.00 check from the foundation.

The Sunnyview Foundation is continuing their work on raising funds for additional landscaping for the residents.

Sunnyview Foundation will be helping to host a community informational Medicaid workshop on February 20th from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The next meeting of the foundation will on February 8th at 5:00 pm in the conference room at Sunnyview Nursing Home.

Like this: Like Loading...