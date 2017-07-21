Sunnyview announces Employee of the Month for July

Sunnyview Foundation has announced the employee of the month from resident and family nominations.

The employee of the month for July is Julie Helton who has been an employee with Sunnyview since 2015 and works as an Activity Associate. Julie received an employee of the month parking spot and a $25.00 check from the foundation.

The Sunnyview Foundation is continuing their work on raising funds for additional landscaping for the residents.

Sunnyview Foundation, Inc. will next meet on August 10th at 5:00 PM in the conference room at Sunnyview Nursing Home.

