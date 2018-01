Last Sunday’s accident in Macon County, has now claimed the life of a resident of LaPlata.

82-year-old Mary East was listed with serious injuries Sunday. The patrol reported she died late Tuesday afternoon at University Hospital in Columbia.

This was the accident at Atlanta in which a car went out of control on an icy Highway 63 and overturned seriously injuring the driver 80-year-old Stanley East of LaPlata.

