Summer travel tips from the Missouri Highway Patrol

School is out, Summer is fast approaching, and it’s time for that vacation you have been planning.

No one wants their vacation cut short or ruined due to a failure to include safety as part of the planning. Let’s face it, that’s what most travelers fail to do before they embark on that vacation road trip. It just takes a little forethought to help ensure your vacation road trip goes off with no problems. Here are some tips that can help you ensure you have a headache free road trip this summer or whenever you travel.

KICK THE TIRES

Make sure your vehicle is in good running condition. Get that oil change, have your mechanic check the belts and hoses; make sure tires are in good condition and properly inflated (don’t forget the spare). Check windshield wipers for signs of wear and check your air conditioning system. Make sure you have a car jack and lug wrench. Just give your vehicle a good “physical.”

PACK A BAG

No, not just your suitcase. Get a small duffle bag and put together some items that could be very useful in that time of need. For example, jumper cables, fix-a-flat, a small tool kit, a roll of duct tape, a couple bottles of water, a “SEND HELP” sign. There are some very small portable air pumps on the market that plug into a power point in your vehicle. Don’t forget your cell phone charger. There is nothing worse than having a cell phone and not being able to call for help because the battery is dead.

RE-CALCULATING

Plan your route before you embark on your road trip. Every state has a road condition number to call or an internet link you can access to determine road closures, construction zones, or weather conditions like flooding that may affect your travel. This information allows you to choose an alternate route before you travel in an unfamiliar area. No one wants to lose valuable vacation time by having to turn around or by getting lost.

WHO KNEW

Leave a travel itinerary with a family member or friend. Make sure someone knows your general travel plans and leave cell phone numbers, so you can be reached if necessary. Provide phone numbers to hotels if you have reservations. If you’re a “fly by the seat of your pants vacationer” then just keep that family member or friend in the loop as you travel, in the case of emergency.

ARE WE THERE YET

Allow plenty of time to reach your desired destination. Don’t drive for extended periods of time and risk falling asleep at the wheel. Plan overnight stops if you are traveling great distances. Your safety and that of your family is not worth risking a traffic crash that could end your vacation or your life!

SAFETY FIRST

Wear your seatbelt, wear your seatbelt, wear your seat belt!!! Did I mention to wear your seat belt? If you’re traveling one mile or 1,000 miles, always wear your seat belt. Seat belts increase your chances of surviving a severe traffic crash and will reduce injuries. It’s also the law! Put your cell phone down while driving. Have a designated texter. Remember, 100% of the driver’s attention must be focused on driving the vehicle. Never drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Enjoy your vacation road trip and keep these tips in mind as you prepare to travel. If you become stranded in Missouri dial *55 from your cellular device to reach a Missouri State Highway Patrol headquarters for assistance. For road conditions in Missouri you can call 888-275-6636.

