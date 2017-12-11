Sullivan County man announces run for Missouri House of Representatives

Sullivan County Commissioner Danny Busick of Newtown recently announced he is running for the Missouri House of Representatives.

Busick says his decision to run for Third District State Representative goes back to his former neighbor who used be a Representative of the Third District, which intrigued Busick. He says the thing that has urged him recently is that rural Missouri seems to be disappearing. Busick shares that he is concerned about small schools and small businesses. He wants to see small schools stay here if residents want them.

He would like to see small businesses struggling to stay alive due to regulations and high taxes have a better chance. Busick is also a strong advocate of the East Locust Creek Reservoir project and believes it is an important asset that North Central Missouri needs. He says current Third District State Representative Nate Walker of Kirksville has supported that project, and Busick wants to continue that support.

Busick has lived in the Newtown area his whole life and has worked for his father’s television sales and repair business most of his life and says he has tried to work hard for the residents of rural Sullivan County during his time on the Sullivan County Commission.

The Third District of the State House serves Sullivan, Putnam, and Mercer counties as well as part of Adair. Nate Walker announced his run for the 18th District of the State Senate in October.

The primary election will be held August 7th, 2018 with the general election to be November 6th.

