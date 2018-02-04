Sullivan County Health Department to hold Flu shot clinic

The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will hold an influenza shot clinic next week.

Vaccines will be available for individuals age six months and older Thursday, February 8 from 9 o’clock to noon and from 1 to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by a guardian. Mothers must have an order from a physician to receive a preservative-free flu shot.

Anyone attending the clinic should bring their Medicaid, Medicare, or insurance cards and you should note the Sullivan County Health Department recommends that attendees wear a loose fitting short sleeve shirt.

