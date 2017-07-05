Sullivan County Fair Queen crowned

The Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Fair Queen were crowned Monday night.

Natalie Ayers of Green City was crowned Sullivan County Fair Queen and was also the Crowd Favorite. Gillian Eckert of Laredo was the runner-up.

Nataly Gonzalez of Milan was named second runner-up as well as Miss Congeniality.

Mary Watt of Green City was crowned Junior Miss Sullivan Fair Queen.

Abby Webb of Humphreys was named runner-up as well as Miss Congeniality.

Gracey Gordon of Green City was second runner-up.

Laney McClaran of Harris was third runner-up as well as the Crowd Favorite.

