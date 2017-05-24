Sullivan County drug raid nets seven arrests

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the North Missouri Drug Task Force concluded a year-long drug investigation with seven arrests Tuesday.

Sheriff Roger Smiley reports that individuals charged with two counts of distribution or delivery of a controlled substance include 30-year-old Cody Smith of Milan, 48-year-old Wendy Garret-Thomas of Harris, 51-year-old Charles McCabe of Milan, and 62-year-old Leonard Vega currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Additional charges are pending for McCabe as a result of his arrest.

Smith, Sharp, Garret-Thomas, and McCabe are being held in the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on $25,000 cash only bonds.

Nineteen-year-old Cheyenne Sharp of Milan, 34-year-old Amanda Hanlin of Novinger, and 55-year-old James Baker currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections were charged with one count of distribution or delivery of a controlled substance.

Hanlin is being held at the Adair County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Vega and Baker are being detained in the Missouri Department of Corrections and will be transported back to Sullivan County to face the new charges.

Sheriff Smiley reports more arrests are pending in connection with the investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrests of the individuals.

