The Sullivan County Community Center in Milan will hold a Christmas Kick-Off Saturday, December 2.

Food will be served from 11 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon with a menu that includes soups, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks. Attendees can eat and pay what they want.

Santa will arrive at 12:30 and a drawing will be held for adults and children.

Like this: Like Loading...