Sullivan County authorities file charges against Galt man

Local News November 24, 2017 KTTN News
Sullivan County authorities have filed charges against a Galt man who was arrested Wednesday by the state highway patrol.

58-year-old Richard Lee Tunnell was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Online court information shows Tunnell is facing charges of felony driving while intoxicated and blood alcohol content, aggravated offender. He faces misdemeanor counts of driving without a valid license as well as driving while a license was revoked or suspended.

Bond was set at $1,500 cash pending his arraignment in the Associate Division of the Sullivan County Circuit Court.

