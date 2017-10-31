Stuffed Animal Sleepover to be held at Grundy County library

The Trenton High School Key Club and the Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton will host a Stuffed Animal Sleepover.

Children in preschool through first grade can bring a stuffed animal or doll to the Hoover Theater in the library the evening of November 18th at 6:30. Participants will read a bedtime story and receive a snack and sleeping bag for their stuffed animal.

A program for parents will be held while children tuck in their animals and will provide tips to promote reading at home. The animals will remain at the library while the children and their parents go to their respective homes.

Children and parents will return to the Hoover Theater the morning of November 19th at 9 o’clock to pick up their stuffed animals, watch a movie about the stuffed animals’ night in the library, receive a book, and visit the children’s library.

Participants must return a registration form and $5 to their school office by November 10. Registration forms were sent home from school with Trenton R-9 students.

The event is limited to the first 30 children to register and you may call Key Club Advisor Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966 for more information.

